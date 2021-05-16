Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

