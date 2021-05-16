Waves (WAVES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $155.03 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Waves has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $155.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $29.89 or 0.00065418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013532 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,120,040 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.