WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. WAX has a market cap of $288.91 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001973 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00054927 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,310,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,906,053 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

