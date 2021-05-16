Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 58,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.