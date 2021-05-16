Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 42,492 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 23,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 23,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

