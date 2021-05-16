Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,078,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

