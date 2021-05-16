Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WERN stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

