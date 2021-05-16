WeTrust Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $168.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00114876 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

