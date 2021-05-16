Whiteheart (WHITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $955,297.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,538.12 or 0.03358125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $955,297.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.