Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

WING stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

