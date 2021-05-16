Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce $311.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $222.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.25. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

