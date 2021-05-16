Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

