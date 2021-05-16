Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 459 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

