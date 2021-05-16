Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0796 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $639,628.96 and $83,769.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,313.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.68 or 0.07562232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.81 or 0.02482301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.61 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00200034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00844482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.00653796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.97 or 0.00562688 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.