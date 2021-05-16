Wownero Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $396,683.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

