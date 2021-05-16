WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.29 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. WOWswap has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $24,615.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $24.27 or 0.00052844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00227381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01166373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040882 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.