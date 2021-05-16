Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.07 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and approximately $185.52 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $45,793.51 or 0.99688412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,164 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

