Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $553.48 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $553.48 or 0.01225453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $391.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,785,172 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

