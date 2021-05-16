WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,211 shares of company stock worth $6,054,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.