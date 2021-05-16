WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.39% of WSFS Financial worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.29 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,211 shares of company stock worth $6,054,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

