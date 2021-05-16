xBTC (xBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $35,839.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $35,839.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.