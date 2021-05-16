Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.78. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

