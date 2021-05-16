Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 10.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Xilinx worth $43,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

