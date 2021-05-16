XinFin Network Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $917.19 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.80 or 0.01531729 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,666,370,507 coins and its circulating supply is 12,266,370,507 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

