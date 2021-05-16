XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

