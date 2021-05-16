XMON Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $909.45 or 0.01921746 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $15,364.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

