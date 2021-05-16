XRP Reaches Market Cap of $48.12 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003104 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $48.12 billion and $12.69 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00477779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00228822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.67 or 0.01149540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.01240646 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,997,364,318 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,326,973 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

