XSGD (XSGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $275,078.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $275,078.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,322,773 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

