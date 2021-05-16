XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $413.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00517259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00231523 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00034631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

