XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $369.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $369.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012175 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

