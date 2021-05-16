Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Yamana Gold worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.