yearn.finance II (YFII) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

