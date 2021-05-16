Yearn Secure Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,775 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

