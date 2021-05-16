Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $247.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $251.69 million. Yelp posted sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 137,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.