YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,200.59

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $158,200.59 and approximately $148.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.83 or 0.07696302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.23 or 0.02499226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00634220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00201344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00835931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00678232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00560272 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.