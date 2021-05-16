YFValue Price Tops $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

