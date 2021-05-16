Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $15.55 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003576 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

