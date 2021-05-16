Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.13 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.54 million and $469,732.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

