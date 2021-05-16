yOUcash Price Down 3.3% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $145.89 million and $59,211.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00085195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.63 or 0.01152402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00114414 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

