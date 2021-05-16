yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.0814

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $174.70 million and approximately $102,515.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01097938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00064025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00113477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063647 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

