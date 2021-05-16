YOUengine 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

