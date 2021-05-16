YUSRA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,346.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $55,346.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,869,793 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

