Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $49.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

ARWR stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.