Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.06. 537,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,931. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
