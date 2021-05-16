Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.06. 537,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,931. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

