Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of BB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 9,579,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,609,176. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,307,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 605,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

