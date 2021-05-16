Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CANG. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cango stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $810.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.