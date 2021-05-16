Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

