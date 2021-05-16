Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in General Mills by 66.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

