Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. 117,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,610. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gentherm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

