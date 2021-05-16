Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 1,424,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,249. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.